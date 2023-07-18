Three Fraudulent Candidates Apprehended in Assam Recruitment Exam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 18, 2023: In a recent development, three fake candidates attempting to appear for a recruitment exam were apprehended in Dayapur, Silchar, Assam.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when they were caught in possession of fake identity cards during the medical test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp.

Hailing from Bihar, the fake candidates were detected by fellow exam participants, who immediately took action and handed them over to the Udarbond Police.

As the investigation is underway, authorities are working to gather more information and ascertain the full extent of the fraudulent activity.

Such incidents raise concerns over the need for enhanced vigilance and security measures in recruitment processes to ensure fair and transparent selection procedures.