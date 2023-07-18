Tripura: Assam Rifles & Ambassa Police Seize 103 Kgs Of Marijuana Worth Rs 41 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2023: The Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, under the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Tuesday successfully carried out a joint operation with Ambassa Police in a local area of Tripura’s Ambassa of Dhalai District resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of marijuana.

Acting on credible information, the combined team launched the operation, which led to the apprehension of two individuals in possession of 103 kg of marijuana, valued at approximately Rs. 41 Lacs. During the operation, a light motor vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized marijuana, were promptly handed over to Ambassa Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles emphasized its unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free society, and their proactive efforts in curbing drug-related activities in the region. This successful operation is a testament to the joint efforts of law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal drug trade and maintaining peace and security in the region.