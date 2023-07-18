Tripura Receives “Bhoomi Samman” & Platinum Certificate From Droupadi Murmu For Digital Transformation Success

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2023: Tripura has achieved a momentous feat in the realm of digital transformation, garnering recognition from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The state has been honored with the prestigious “BHOOMI SAMMAN” and a Platinum Certificate for attaining saturation on all six components of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

The commendable achievement encompasses the computerization of Land Records and Registration, digitization of cadastral maps, integration among them, and the establishment of Modern Record Rooms in 7 out of the total 8 districts, including West, Sepahijala, Gomati, South, Khowai, Dhalai, and Unakoti.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressed great pride in this accomplishment, lauding the dedication and efforts of the people of Tripura in embracing digital technologies. The “BHOOMI SAMMAN” and Platinum Certificate serve as a testament to Tripura’s commitment to modernization and leveraging technology to enhance governance and public services.

By adopting modern land management practices and excelling in the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme, Tripura has set an exemplary model for other states in India. This achievement emphasizes the significance of embracing digital solutions to streamline administrative processes effectively.

The recognition bestowed by the President of India signifies Tripura’s remarkable progress on the path of digital advancement, showcasing the state’s dedication towards progress and innovation. It reinforces the state’s position as a leader in leveraging technology to bring about positive changes and ensure efficient governance and public service delivery.