Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Chairs 11th Cabinet Meeting, Unveils Multiple Decisions For State’s Development

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 19, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu presided over the 11th state cabinet meeting of the year, focusing on various measures for the welfare and growth of the state.

In line with commemorating India’s 75th Independence anniversary (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the cabinet approved special remission for certain categories of prisoners. As per the recommendation, four male prisoners are expected to be released on Independence Day, subject to the governor’s approval.

During the meeting, the education department’s achievements and initiatives came under discussion. Notable progress was highlighted, including a reduction in dropout rates from 9% in 2016 to 2.3% in 2022 (below the national average), an increase in pre-primary classes availability from 3% to 27% in 2022, and significant improvements in teacher postings and infrastructure. The cabinet also outlined future targets for education, emphasizing holistic student development, teacher training, and a focus on actual learning.

In today's Cabinet meeting, we have decided to create posts in institutions of higher learnings for enhancing their functionality. We have also sanctioned 24 posts of Prosecuting Officers for speedy delivery of justice. Other decisions👇 pic.twitter.com/TmyhZ8PkZb — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 18, 2023

In a significant decision, the cabinet approved the regulation of ‘Minimum Qualifying Marks’ for recruitment to Group A and B posts. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will set the qualifying marks for the preliminary and mains examinations, as well as the interview/viva voce for Personality Tests. Special provisions will be applied for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates to ensure adequate representation.

To support academic activities at the Arunachal University in Pasighat, the cabinet sanctioned the creation of the Controller of Examination (CoE) post.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the creation of the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) by renaming the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC). APSAC will continue its work in the fields of remote sensing, GIS, and space technology under the Arunachal Pradesh Science & Technology Department.

Children are our future and we shall leave no stone unturned for their development. For their holistic growth, in the Cabinet meeting today we took some important decisions that would further streamline functioning of schools and improve students' academic performance. pic.twitter.com/QHLf4LY58R — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 18, 2023

During the day-long meeting, the cabinet also addressed key issues in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and greenlit the formation of the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Airport Planning and Development Authority’ for the planned development of areas surrounding airports in the state.

Additionally, recruitment rules for Prosecuting Officers and amendments to the Recruitment Rules for Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and Private Secretary (PS) were approved.

To bolster infrastructure and services, the cabinet authorized the creation of two PWD Sub-Divisions in Dollungmukh under the Raga Division and Patuk under the Sangram Division.

These decisions aim to propel Arunachal Pradesh’s progress and ensure a brighter future for its citizens.

Source: ANI