Assam’s Special Task Force Nabs Cattle Smugglers Near Border

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 19, 2023: Two individuals allegedly engaged in ‘cattle smuggling’ near the Assam-Meghalaya border were apprehended by the Special Task Force of Assam, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

The suspects were detained in the Jorabat area on the outskirts of Guwahati during a police operation on Tuesday. In the process, law enforcement officers discovered a sum of rupees 26.65 lakhs and a four-wheeler in the possession of the accused.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, confirmed the incident, stating, “Yesterday, our STF team successfully apprehended two individuals involved in cattle smuggling near the Assam-Meghalaya border, specifically in the Jorabat area, located on the outskirts of Guwahati.”

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are delving deeper into the case to gather additional information and evidence.

This incident is one of many in the ongoing battle against cattle smuggling in the region. In June, Border Security Force personnel managed to rescue 36 cattle that were allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh from Meghalaya’s West and East Jaintia Hills along the international border.

Similarly, in the same month, Assam Police arrested two cattle smugglers and saved seven cattle in the Jorabat district.

Prior to this, in December 2022, Assam Police intercepted a truck during a routine Naka check and discovered 32 cattle inside. Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with this incident. The fight against cattle smuggling continues as authorities work tirelessly to curb illegal activities in the region.

Source: ANI