Congress Counters Assam CM’s Remark on INDIA Coalition Name

NET Web Desk

The Congress party responded on Wednesday to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent swipe at the opposition coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Sarma had claimed that the British had named the country India and emphasized the need to free the nation from “colonial legacies.”

In a counter to Sarma’s remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had given new names to ongoing programs in the country, such as ‘Skill India,’ ‘Start-up India,’ and ‘Digital India.’ Ramesh also highlighted Modi’s appeal to “Vote for India” in a video he shared.

While the Assam CM advocated for freeing the country from colonial legacies, Ramesh questioned Sarma’s reaction to the name chosen by the opposition coalition, INDIA. He stated that when 26 political parties united under this coalition name, Sarma expressed discontent, claiming that it reflects a “colonial mentality.” Ramesh challenged Sarma to convey the same sentiment to his own boss, Prime Minister Modi, who has used the term ‘India’ and even urged cooperation as ‘Team India’ among various states.

The formation of the INDIA grouping by 26 opposition parties sets the stage for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, with the aim of collectively taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the political landscape evolves, the Congress party, along with other coalition members, intends to assert the fight as one between ‘INDIA’ and the Prime Minister. The exchange of views between the ruling party and the opposition underscores the ongoing debates over national identity and the country’s historical legacy.