Five Suspected Terrorists Held In Bengaluru, Explosive Materials Recovered: Officials

NET Web Desk

Authorities in Bengaluru, Karnataka, made a significant breakthrough by apprehending five suspected terrorists through the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Jahid, hail from different regions of the capital city and were allegedly involved in a 2017 murder case. During their time at Parappana Agrahara Central jail, they reportedly made connections with other individuals involved in terrorist activities.

The CCB acted on credible information and successfully located and arrested the suspects. Alongside their arrest, the officials also seized explosive materials from their possession. It is believed that the group had meticulously planned a potential blast in the city.

4 walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones and 4 grenades recovered from the 5 suspected terrorists arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB), Karnataka.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are delving deeper into the matter to uncover any potential threats or connections the suspects may have. The timely and proactive efforts of the Central Crime Branch have helped avert any potential danger posed by these individuals, and the authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Source: ANI