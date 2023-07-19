Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: ACHIK-Led Hunger Strike Enters Eighth Day, Protesters Seek Assurances From Chief Minister

Guwahati, July 19, 2023: The hunger strike organized by Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) has reached its eighth day on Wednesday, as demonstrators stand resolute in their demand for guarantees from the chief minister or his cabinet members regarding the highlighted issues.

ACHIK, along with several other non-governmental organizations (NGOs), has been advocating for the retroactive implementation of the job roster system and the designation of Tura as the Winter Capital.

Since the commencement of the protest, there has been no direct communication between the protesters and the authorities. However, Jagdish Chelani, the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH), visited the protest site today in an attempt to persuade the demonstrators to end their protest and wait for the chief minister to address their concerns next week.

The protesters, however, vehemently rejected the proposal, insisting that they came to the protest site with the expectation of the chief minister’s presence and interaction.

