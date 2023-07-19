Nagaland’s DoSE Implements AI-Based System To Monitor Teacher Attendance

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 19, 2023: In an effort to enhance productivity and accountability among government school teachers in Nagaland, the Department of School Education (DoSE) has taken a significant step by intensifying its efforts to track teacher attendance using cutting-edge geo-positioning and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This move aims to ensure that teachers are present and engaged in their duties, ultimately benefitting the quality of education imparted to students.

Dr. Kekhrie Yhome, the Advisor for School Education, announced this innovative initiative on Tuesday while on a visit to Akhakhu village in Zunheboto district. During his inspection tour, Dr. Yhome emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to monitor teacher attendance effectively. The AI-based system deployed by the DoSE will provide real-time data on the presence of teachers within the school compound, allowing authorities to assess and take necessary actions promptly.

This strategic implementation is part of the department’s broader efforts to evaluate the performance of teachers across the state. As Dr. Yhome conducts a two-day inspection of government schools in Zunheboto district, the department is concurrently compiling an assessment of all the teachers under its purview. The aim is to identify areas of improvement and to ensure that teachers are fulfilling their responsibilities to the best of their abilities.

By employing advanced technology like geo-positioning and AI, the DoSE is taking significant strides towards enhancing the education system’s efficiency and transparency. This move not only encourages teacher accountability but also demonstrates the state’s commitment to providing quality education to its students. As the AI-based monitoring system takes root in Nagaland’s government schools, it is expected to have a positive impact on the overall educational landscape and contribute to the holistic development of students across the state.