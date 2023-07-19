Tripura CPIM MLA Samsul Haque Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest; CM Dr Manik Saha Condoles

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 19, 2023: The political landscape of Tripura was jolted by the untimely demise of CPIM MLA Samsul Haque from Boxanagar Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district. The 68-year-old veteran leader and member of the CPIM state committee suffered a cardiac arrest on the late night of July 18, leading to his tragic passing.

After experiencing a sudden illness, Samsul Haque was immediately rushed to GB Pant hospital in Agartala city for medical attention. Despite the doctors’ efforts in providing preliminary treatment, his condition could not be stabilized, and he was declared deceased.

The news of his passing has left the entire political fraternity and the people of Boxanagar deeply saddened. Tributes and condolences poured in from various quarters, with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressing his heartfelt grief.

বক্সনগর বিধানসভার সম্মানীয় বিধায়ক সামসুল হক মহোদয়ের প্রয়ানে আমি গভীর শোকাহত। পরম করুণাময় সৃষ্টিকর্তার নিকট তাঁর বিদেহী আত্মার চিরশান্তি কামনা করছি। পাশাপাশি, শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবারপরিজনদের প্রতি আমার গভীর সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন করছি। — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 19, 2023

Taking to Facebook, Dr. Saha posted, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of MLA Samsul Haque of Boxnagar Assembly Constituency. I pray for eternal peace for his departed soul. Also, my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

With the passing of Samsul Haque, yet another Assembly seat has been left vacant, alongside Dhanpur Assembly Constituency in Sonamura Sub-division of Sepahijala district. The CPIM party now has 10 MLAs in the Assembly house.

As the state mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and a prominent political figure, discussions have already begun on the by-elections to fill the vacant seats. The legacy of Samsul Haque and his contributions to the welfare of the people will be remembered for years to come.