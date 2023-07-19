Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Highlights Importance of Post-Project Monitoring For Arunachal Pradesh’s Development

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 19, 2023: Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, emphasized the necessity of a robust post-project monitoring system to ensure the effective and accurate implementation of developmental initiatives. In a review meeting held in New Delhi, Rijiju discussed various developmental projects underway in Arunachal Pradesh with representatives from multiple agencies. The meeting aimed to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of comprehensive and sustainable development for the region.

During the meeting, Rijiju stressed the significance of providing regular feedback on ongoing and completed projects in Arunachal Pradesh. He underscored the importance of adhering to project timelines and ensuring timely completion. Representatives from the Border Road Organization (BRO), the Department of Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Home Affairs were among the senior officials present at the meeting.

Updates were presented on key projects, including the Vibrant Villages Programme, road infrastructure advancements, and improvements in telecommunication. The officials provided comprehensive details on the current status and projected completion dates for these initiatives, all of which contribute to the vision of a secure, well-connected, and robust infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju commended the Department of Telecommunications for their swift execution of the Mission 500 4G saturation projects and urged all execution agencies to enhance their efforts and foster better coordination with the Central and state governments, as well as the BRO.

Discussions in the meeting also revolved around the BRO’s roads and bridges initiative, which has successfully completed 6848 km of roads, 24,531 meters of bridges, and six tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh since 2015.

The Department of Telecommunications’ plans for 4G connectivity under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USoF) and Mission 500 (4G Saturation Project) were also addressed. These initiatives aim to provide seamless 4G connectivity to 270 villages in the state.

Additionally, the meeting delved into the Vibrant Village Programme by the Union Home Affairs Ministry. The program is designed to improve infrastructure in 455 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, thereby fostering border area development.

The review meeting served as a platform to assess the progress of developmental projects and to ensure that Arunachal Pradesh moves forward on its path to holistic growth and prosperity.