Arunachal Pradesh: Former Hostel Warden Charged For Raping & Harassing 21 Children

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 20, 2023: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh police has taken a significant step forward in seeking justice for the heinous crimes committed against innocent children. A charge sheet has been filed against Yumken Bagra, a former hostel warden at a government-run residential school, who stands accused of raping and sexually harassing 21 children, including six boys.

Rohit Rajbir Singh, the Superintendent of Police of SIT, revealed that Bagra is facing charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with four sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, another individual named D. Pertin has been booked under Section 212 of the IPC for harboring the accused.

The shocking case came to light on November 1, 2022, when a man filed a complaint at the Monigong police station in the Shi-Yomi district. The man reported that Bagra had subjected his 12-year-old twin daughters to sexual assault, harassment, molestation, and attempted rape while they were residing at the residential school.

The investigation, later taken up by the SIT, unearthed a horrifying trail of abuse that spanned from 2014 to 2022. The victims, aged between 6 to 14 years, included 15 girls and six boys. The charge sheet against Bagra lists six cases of aggravated penetrative assault or rape, nine cases of molestation (including two attempted rapes), and six cases of sexual harassment.

Disturbingly, the accused was found to have kept sexually explicit photos and videos on his phone, providing further evidence against him. The investigation also revealed that Bagra fed the victims medicines containing antihistamine drugs before committing the crimes.

Even more harrowing were the threats the children faced to maintain silence. Bagra reportedly warned them that revealing the atrocities to anyone would result in dire consequences, leading to six attempted suicides by the young victims.

Despite the accused being granted bail by a local court, the police are pushing for an expedited trial, armed with ample corroborating evidence from the charge sheet. Authorities have promised support and protection to the victims during the trial, and have called upon child welfare boards, NGOs, and civil society groups to extend moral support and assistance in helping the victims recover from the traumatic ordeal they endured.