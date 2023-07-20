Arunachal Pradesh Transfers Hydropower Projects To CPSUs For Improved Progress: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: A breakthrough development has taken place in Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower sector, as the state government identifies four central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) to take over large hydropower projects previously marred by unsatisfactory progress under private developers.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein revealed this strategic move, aimed at ensuring the successful development of these projects, which will now be handled by NEEPCO Ltd, NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, and THDC India Ltd – prominent CPSUs operating in the hydropower sector. The transfer process has been thoughtfully crafted in consultation with various stakeholders, including the Government of India (GOI), and will be solidified through the signing of memorandum of agreements (MoAs) between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) and the CPSUs.

Today, I had a fruitful meeting with the Hon'ble Union Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia Ji along with Hon’ble Advisor to GoAP Dr Hari Krishna Paliwal ji to discuss the progress and transfer of several large hydropower projects to CPSUs operating in the hydropower sector. The… pic.twitter.com/u3Nn8nYwiz — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) July 19, 2023

To expedite the smooth transfer, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Dr. Hari Krishna Paliwal, Advisor to GoAP, met with Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh to discuss the progress made in this transformative initiative. The Power Minister lauded the efforts made by GoAP and assured his personal visit next month to witness the formal transfer of projects through the signing of MoAs.

Singh acknowledged the potential of these projects to revolutionize the economic well-being of Arunachal Pradesh’s people, recognizing the significant impact they will have on the state’s development. He promptly addressed the relevant issues raised during the meeting, further cementing the partnership between the GOI and the Arunachal Pradesh government in the pursuit of hydropower development in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein affirmed that this strategic move marks a remarkable milestone in the region’s hydropower development efforts. It is anticipated to bring about lasting positive impacts on the state’s economy and the lives of its people, solidifying Arunachal Pradesh’s position as a key player in the hydropower sector.