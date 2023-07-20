Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Questions India’s Name As ‘Colonial Legacy,’ Stirs Political Debate

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ignited a political debate on Wednesday when he commented on the Constitutional adoption of the name ‘India,’ stating that it was borrowed from a colonial legacy. His remarks came after the Congress party criticized him for his stance on the opposition alliance’s acronym, ‘INDIA.’

In a tweet, Sarma, a senior BJP leader, expressed his views on the name ‘India’ and its association with colonial history. He asserted that the civilizational conflict between ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ goes beyond a mere choice of names, and he emphasized the significance of ‘Bharat’ in the country’s identity.

The discussion emerged following a meeting of 26 non-BJP parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where they formed a coalition named the ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’ to collectively challenge the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after the announcement, Sarma pointed out that the name ‘India’ was given by the British, and he advocated for freeing the nation from “colonial legacies.”

The Congress party retaliated against Sarma’s remarks, reminding him of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives like ‘Skill India’ and ‘Start-up India,’ which also use the name ‘India’ in their titles.

In response to the criticism, Sarma defended his stance and mentioned that his tweet on ‘Bharat’ had triggered a reminder of the successful government schemes like ‘Start Up India,’ ‘Skill India,’ and ‘Digital India.’

The exchange of views highlights the ongoing debates over national identity and the usage of names, reflecting the complexities and historical nuances in India’s political landscape.

