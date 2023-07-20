Assam Records Significant Decline In Multi-Dimensional Poverty, Ranks Seventh Among Indian States

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: Assam has made remarkable strides in reducing multi-dimensional poverty, with a significant decline of 13.30 percentage points, according to the ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’ released by Niti Aayog. The state’s multi-dimensional poverty rate dropped from 32.65 per cent in 2015-16 to 19.35 per cent in 2019-2021, benefiting approximately 46.87 lakh people who have escaped poverty.

The report highlights the substantial progress made in both rural and urban areas of Assam. In rural regions, poverty declined from 36.14 per cent to 21.41 per cent, and in urban areas, it decreased from 9.94 per cent to 6.88 per cent.

An incredible milestone!@NITIAayog's National Multidimensional Poverty Index unveils a staggering 9.89% decrease in poverty levels across India, uplifting over 13.5 cr individuals. This remarkable accomplishment is attributed to transformative initiatives such as Poshan… pic.twitter.com/807qBwbufD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

The Chief Minister’s Office shared data showing positive developments across various districts. Notably, Hailakandi district witnessed a decline from 51.07 per cent to 36.22 per cent, Karimganj from 46.02 per cent to 32.93 per cent, Cachar from 42.29 per cent to 30.58 per cent, and Dhubri from 51.06 per cent to 26.02 per cent, among others.

The state’s progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty has earned Assam the seventh-best rank among all Indian states.

Overall, the report reveals that 13.5 crore individuals in India moved out of multi-dimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21. The ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’ is based on the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21, reflecting India’s strides in poverty reduction during this period.

The multi-dimensional poverty index measures deprivations in health and nutrition, education, and standard of living. Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest decline in the number of poor, with 3.43 crore people escaping multi-dimensional poverty. The report also highlights the fastest reductions in poverty observed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

Source: ANI