Assam Woman Deceived and Forced into Marriage in Haryana, Case Registered Against Accused

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: A distressing case has come to light where three individuals from Haryana’s Jind have been accused of deceiving a 22-year-old woman from Assam’s Dibrugarh and coercing her into marriage by enticing her with the promise of a job in the city. The incident has prompted the police to take action against the perpetrators.

According to the police, the victim stated in her complaint that she knew a woman named Laxmi from Dibrugarh, who was already married to Baljeet, a resident of Jind. Taking advantage of their acquaintance, Laxmi brought the 22-year-old woman to Jind, misleading her by offering assistance in securing a job. However, she was eventually sold to Kavita, the wife of Harinivas from Shivalik Colony, for a sum of Rs 25,000.

On June 3, Kavita forcibly married the victim to Sandeep, also known as Kala. The young woman found herself trapped in an unwanted marriage but bravely managed to escape the situation. She sought help from the local police, who promptly registered a case based on her complaint.

The investigating officer, Deepak, revealed that the police have filed a case against Laxmi, Kavita, and Sandeep on charges of abduction, human trafficking, and other relevant offenses. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served for the victim.

This case has raised concerns about the safety and vulnerability of individuals, especially women, who are lured into unfamiliar places with false promises. The police are committed to uncovering the truth and taking appropriate action against those responsible for such heinous crimes.

Source: PTI