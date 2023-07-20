Assam’s Elvis Ali Hazarika Makes History: First from North East to Cross English Channel Both Ways

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: In a momentous achievement, Assam’s star swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika has made history by becoming the first person from the North East to complete a two-way crossing of the English Channel. Covering a remarkable distance of 78 km, Hazarika completed the challenging feat by swimming in a relay from Hampshire, England, to Calis, France, and then back, clocking a total time of 31 hours on Wednesday.

Expressing his joy and pride in a tweet, Hazarika said, “I have been waiting for this day for a long time. After a lot of effort and hours of pushing myself to work harder every day, I have successfully become the first Assamese (North East) to cross the English Channel two ways.” He added that it is a dream come true and a moment of immense pride for all Indians and the people of Assam.

The journey was not without its challenges, as Hazarika and the team faced hurdles such as Jellyfish, Dolphins, Seals, Saltwater, heavy currents, and choppy weather throughout the arduous swim. Despite the obstacles, the determination and grit of the team prevailed, making it a historic achievement for Assam and India.

A momentous triumph and immense pride for Assam! Heartiest congratulations to the trailblazing swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika for conquering the North Channel, etching his name in history as the first Assamese to achieve this remarkable feat! Your success is an inspiration to us all! pic.twitter.com/StxGiLJYQk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2023

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Hazarika on the remarkable triumph, expressing immense pride for Assam. In a tweet, Sarma lauded the swimmer as a trailblazer and an inspiration to all, acknowledging the significance of this achievement in the realm of swimming.

Notably, Elvis Ali Hazarika had previously scripted history in September of the previous year, along with his partner Rimo Saha of West Bengal, by becoming the first Indian and Asian relay team to cross the North Channel in Europe. Furthermore, they were the first swimmers from their respective states to successfully cross the North Channel, a strait between Northern Ireland and Scotland, in relay swimming.

Hazarika’s outstanding accomplishments in the swimming world extend beyond the English Channel and North Channel. In 2019, he became the first swimmer from Assam to cross the Catalina Channel in the United States. His dedication, perseverance, and achievements continue to inspire aspiring swimmers and bring glory to the state of Assam and the entire North East region.

Source: PTI