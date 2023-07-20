BSF Jawan From Assam Gokul Singha Passes Away On Duty In Odisha

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha on Thursday when a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Gokul Singha, hailing from Kakaragaon in Chirang district of Assam, allegedly passed away due to a heart attack while on duty at the Koraput camp. The 33-year-old dedicated serviceman is survived by his wife, an 8-year-old daughter, and his father.

Gokul Singha had enlisted in the forces in 2011, and his untimely demise has left his family, colleagues, and the entire community in grief. The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the region, as he was widely respected for his commitment and dedication to his duty.

The 31 no. battalion, where Gokul Singha served, paid their last respects to the departed soldier by conducting a solemn ceremony. As a mark of tribute and honor, three rounds of bullets were fired, symbolizing the deep respect and gratitude the battalion held for their fallen comrade.

The loss of Gokul Singha has cast a pall of sadness over the close-knit community in Kakaragaon and the neighboring areas in Assam. Colleagues and friends fondly remember him as a compassionate and hardworking individual who always put his duty above everything else.

The news of his passing has drawn heartfelt condolences from various quarters, including the BSF authorities, who recognize the immense sacrifice made by brave personnel like Gokul Singha to safeguard the nation’s borders.

As the grieving family mourns the loss of their beloved husband, father, and son, people across the region stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time. Gokul Singha’s legacy of service and dedication will be remembered with utmost respect, and his sacrifice will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.