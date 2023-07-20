Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal Urges PM Modi to Curb Violence In Manipur; Likely To Visit State

NET Web Desk

Swati Maliwal, the Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, has written a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate action to address the violence in Manipur and bring those responsible for the heinous act of parading two women naked to justice. The incident, captured on video on May 4, has shocked the nation and deeply affected the conscience of humanity.

Maliwal expressed her concern about the lack of justice served to the victims despite the registration of an FIR. She emphasized the urgent need for action and justice in the state, where the perpetrators remain at large for over two and a half months.

In her letter, Maliwal implored the Prime Minister to take urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur and protect the dignity and safety of its citizens. She requested his intervention to expedite the apprehension of all the culprits involved in this sickening act and provide necessary support and protection to the survivors and their families.

Maliwal also highlighted the need to take strong action against the police officers who failed to act swiftly in the matter. The delay of over two and a half months in making arrests is inexcusable and requires immediate corrective measures.

Expressing her sadness, Maliwal noted that neither the Union Minister for Women and Children nor the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women have visited the state to assess the nature of crimes being perpetrated against women and girls there.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and asked the state police chief to promptly act in the matter. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, has been informed that the main accused has been arrested and others will be apprehended soon.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the video and assured that no effort will be spared to deliver justice.

Maliwal plans to visit Manipur to interact with the survivors, their families, and other vulnerable women and girls living in fear. She aims to submit a fact-finding report to the government at the earliest, urging the state to take urgent steps to prevent such atrocities and enhance the safety of women and girls.

The incident has garnered national attention and condemnation, and the voices demanding justice are resolute in their call for immediate action and support for the victims and their families.

Source: PTI