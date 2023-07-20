Fatal Road Accident In Assam: One Killed, Another Injured

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: A devastating road accident shook the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam on Thursday morning, resulting in the tragic death of one person and inflicting grievous injuries on another. The incident unfolded when a dump truck collided with the two victims while they were out for their routine morning walk.

Regrettably, the driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving behind the victims in distress. The deceased has been identified as Abu Zafar Mandal, while the seriously injured individual is Asik Hussain. Asik Hussain was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention and further treatment.

Local residents promptly notified the police about the harrowing incident. An investigation has been launched to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident and hold them accountable for their actions. Authorities are working diligently to bring justice to the victims and their families, as well as to ensure road safety in the region.