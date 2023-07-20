Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Two-Day Visit To Assam & Tripura

NET Web Desk

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura from 21st to 22nd July, 2023. During her visit to Guwahati, she will grace the prestigious Investiture Ceremony for the conferment of the Presidential Award for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’ to the officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The esteemed ceremony will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on 21st July, 2023, commencing from 9:00 AM. This event holds special significance as the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates were announced on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day earlier in the year.

A total of 29 officers and staff members of CBIC will be honored with the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate. These outstanding individuals have been selected based on their exemplary performance and remarkable contributions in various fields of service. Their commendable work spans across diverse domains, including preventing smuggling, detecting tax evasion, tackling trade-based money laundering and foreign exchange violations. Additionally, they have made significant contributions to tax policy formulation, revenue mobilization, automation of business processes, and capacity building and training.

Accompanying Finance Minister Sitharaman during the ceremony will be the Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, who will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony will also be attended by Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary, and Vivek Johri, Special Secretary to the Government of India & Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), along with esteemed Members of CBIC and other senior officers of the Department.

Subsequently, the dignitaries will proceed to Tripura, where they will participate in the Inauguration Function of the GST Bhawan in Agartala. On Day 2 of the visit, the Finance Minister will also visit the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Srimantpur, Tripura, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to the region’s development and growth.