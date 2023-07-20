Manipur Violence: PM Modi Assures ‘Guilty Will Not Be Spared’; CJI Chandrachud Calls Incident ‘Simply Unacceptable’

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: Tension has escalated in Manipur’s hills following the emergence of a disturbing video on social media, depicting men from one community parading two women from the opposing side naked. The shocking incident reportedly took place on May 4.

One of the survivors, who managed to escape, narrated the harrowing ordeal, stating, “When we resisted, they threatened to kill us if we didn’t strip naked.” Succumbing to fear for her life, she complied with their demands, only to face further violence as the men allegedly slapped and punched her.

The survivors recounted how they were forcibly dragged to a paddy field near the road, where they were ordered to lie down. The situation grew even more terrifying as the men reportedly contemplated assaulting them. Thankfully, they were spared from further harm, but the psychological trauma of the incident remains profound.

In response to the grave incident, the police have taken action by arresting the main suspect, Heradas (32), in Thoubal district. Chief Minister Biren Singh has pledged to ensure strict action against all the accused involved in this heinous act.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his deep concern. He asserted that such acts against the daughters of Manipur cannot be forgiven, and those responsible will not escape justice. PM Modi urged all state chiefs to prioritize the safety of women and take necessary measures to strengthen law and order.

The nation stands united in condemning this appalling act, recognizing that it brings shame to society. Political affiliations are set aside as the issue of a woman’s honor takes precedence above all else. The incident serves as a wake-up call for the entire nation to address the urgent need for safeguarding the dignity and safety of women, regardless of their location or background, he added.