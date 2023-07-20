Massive Cannabis Seizure In Assam’s Karimganj District, Six Arrested In Anti-Narcotic Operation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: Assam Police conducted a successful anti-narcotic operation in Karimganj district, leading to the seizure of a substantial amount of cannabis and the apprehension of six individuals. The operation, carried out by a team from Nilambazar police station, resulted in the confiscation of 33.5 kg of cannabis at Nilambazar station road.

This significant drug bust comes just a day after Karimganj police seized 1 lakh pieces of YABA tablets, weighing 10.5 kg, and arrested three suspects in a separate operation. The police’s continued efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region have yielded positive results, as they remain relentless in their pursuit of curbing illegal drug activities.

Similarly, in a joint operation with Ambassa police station, Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles seized a substantial quantity of marijuana, worth approximately Rs 41 lakh, in Tripura’s Dhalai district. Two individuals were apprehended, and one light motor vehicle was seized during this operation.

Furthermore, Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles also successfully apprehended an individual with 88.05 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 35 lakhs, in Cachar District of Assam. This operation was carried out in coordination with Jirighat Police Station.

The authorities are committed to continuing their efforts to combat drug-related crimes, and the apprehended individuals and seized narcotics have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings.These successful operations highlight the determination of law enforcement agencies in Assam to tackle the drug menace and protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. The ongoing efforts send a strong message against drug trafficking, aiming to ensure a safer and drug-free environment in the region.