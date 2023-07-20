Meghalaya CM Condemns ‘Demeaning’ Incident In Manipur, Demands Harshest Punishment

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: July 20, 2023: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed his deep concern over the distressing incident that unfolded in Manipur. In a tweet, he vehemently condemned the act, describing it as ‘demeaning’ and ‘inhumane’. The incident, which involved the naked parade of two women from opposing communities, has sparked tension in the hills of Manipur.

Extremely disturbed by the recent incident in Manipur. Stripping any human of their dignity is the most demeaning and inhumane act. I strongly condemn such actions. Guilty should be given the harshest punishment.@AmitShah @NBirenSingh — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 20, 2023

The video, which surfaced on May 4, showcased a horrifying act of cruelty perpetrated by a few men from one community against two women from the other community. Such an act of stripping individuals of their dignity is deplorable and goes against the principles of humanity.

Taking a strong stand against such heinous acts, Conrad Sangma demanded the strictest punishment for the culprits responsible for perpetrating this appalling crime. The chief minister’s call for justice reflects the collective outrage and anguish felt by people across the region.

In a positive development, the alleged mastermind behind the incident has been arrested, indicating that the authorities are taking swift action to bring those responsible to justice.

As the news of this incident continues to resonate, it serves as a stark reminder of the need to uphold human dignity and respect for all individuals. The incident has sparked a renewed call for unity and harmony among communities to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities in the future.

The voices of condemnation, led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, are united in their demand for justice and the hope that those responsible for this deplorable act will be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Source: PTI