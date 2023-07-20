MoU Signed To Promote Apiculture In Meghalaya & Northeast Region; CM Conrad Sangma Focuses On Government’s Vision

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20, 2023: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Meghalaya Farmers Empowerment Commission (MFEC) and NECTAR (North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach) in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday. The event marked a vital step in promoting apiculture, or beekeeping, in the region.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with honey bee farmers, entrepreneurs, and sector experts from across Meghalaya, attended a stakeholders’ meet focused on “Promoting Apiculture in the North East Region.” The two-day conference aimed to strategize and harness the immense potential of apiculture in Meghalaya and the Northeast.

The conference’s primary goal is to bridge the gap between scientific expertise and development in the apiculture sector, ultimately benefiting the state, its farmers, and the environment. The signed memorandum between MFEC and NECTAR is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

CM Sangma emphasized the government’s vision of transforming the agriculture sector in Meghalaya within the next five years. To achieve this, sectoral investments are being made, and a special focus has been laid on promoting apiculture through the Apiculture Mission.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Meghalaya’s honey, Chief Minister Sangma expressed his commitment to utilizing its distinctiveness by actively promoting beekeeping initiatives. With the participation of experts and stakeholders, a scientific approach and advanced technology will be adopted to establish Meghalaya as a central hub for apiculture endeavors in the North East.

The MoU signing signifies a promising move towards harnessing the full potential of apiculture in Meghalaya and the North East, promising economic empowerment for farmers and sustainable agricultural development.