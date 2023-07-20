Tripura Imposes Ban On Medical Representatives In Government Hospitals During Peak Hours

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 20, 2023: In response to a request from Sepahijala district’s DM Vishal Kumar, the Tripura government has taken a significant step by prohibiting medical representatives from entering government-run hospitals and health centres between 9 am to 4.30 pm. The decision was made to address the issue of regular visits by medical representatives to government hospitals during peak hours, said an official of the Health department.

The district magistrate raised concerns about the unhindered visits of medical representatives to doctors in various government establishments. He highlighted the visibility of medicine samples in doctor chambers, as well as calendars and advertisements of pharmaceutical companies in hospital OPD chambers.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of health services on June 30, the district magistrate urged the government to address this matter. Based on his request, the Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine issued a circular on Tuesday, imposing the ban during specified hours.

However, the Professional Sales Representatives Union, Tripura unit, responded to the government’s circular, terming it as uncalled for and an attempt to abolish the medical representatives’ profession.

The ban aims to regulate the presence of medical representatives during peak hours in government health facilities, but it has sparked debate and opposition from the representatives’ union. The state authorities are now monitoring the situation as the ban takes effect.