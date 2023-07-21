Assam Delimitation Proposal Receives Robust Public Engagement & Diverse Political Feedback In ECI Hearings

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 21, 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a series of public hearings in Guwahati regarding the draft delimitation proposal for Assam on Thursday last. Representatives from various political parties participated actively, making the event a significant platform for constructive engagement.

The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel, engaged with both national and state-level political parties. Among the notable participants were the Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Bhartiya Janata Party, along with state parties like the All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, United Peoples Party Liberal, and Bodoland People’s Front. These political entities offered their valuable feedback and suggestions on the proposed delimitation plan.

What added to the significance of the discussions was the active involvement of the United Opposition Forum Assam, representing a coalition of various parties, including Assam Pradesh Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPM, Raijor Dal, CPI, Jatiya Dal Assam, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML), and other Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs).

Throughout the second day of public hearings, the Commission attentively listened to over 645 representations from 13 districts, which included Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Hailakandi, Cachar, South Salmara, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Dhubri. The vast array of feedback and opinions gathered during these hearings would undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future course of the delimitation proposal in Assam.