Four Arrested In Manipur Naked Viral Video Case, Outrage & Investigations Continue

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 21, 2023: Manipur Police have taken swift action in the disturbing viral video case, apprehending four individuals in connection with the shocking incident. The video depicted two Kuki women being stripped naked, held, groped, and dragged to a field by a mob of men. The heinous crime of abduction and gangrape, which occurred in the Thoubal district of Manipur, sparked nationwide anger and condemnation after it went viral on social media almost two months after the actual incident.

In a Tweet on Thursday, Manipur Police announced the arrest of the four main accused related to the case. They assured that efforts to apprehend all culprits were ongoing, with raids continuing in pursuit of justice.

Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case : 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now. 1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 20, 2023

The tragic event unfolded amid tensions following clashes in Churachandpur, where the Kuki community protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the dominant Meitei community. At the time, a case was not registered due to communal tension in the state. However, after the video surfaced, Manipur Police took suo moto cognizance of the disturbing footage on July 19, leading to the registration of a case on charges of abduction, gang rape, and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

The incident drew strong reactions from across the country, with Prime Minister Modi expressing his concern. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident and assured that no one involved would be spared. He stated that all legislators of the ruling BJP were united in their condemnation and committed to delivering exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, even considering seeking capital punishment.

As investigations continue, the nation awaits justice for the victims, and the efforts to bring all those involved to account remain a top priority for the authorities. The case has underscored the need for stringent action against such appalling acts and the importance of fostering a society free from violence and abuse.