MHIP Urges NHRC To Act On Disturbing Incident Of Naked Parading & Molestation In Manipur

Guwahati, July 21, 2023: Mizoram’s leading women’s organisation, Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), has written a heartfelt letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urgently seeking action in response to a distressing incident in strife-torn Manipur. The incident, which took place on May 4 and was captured in a video that surfaced recently, depicts two women from opposing communities being paraded naked and subjected to molestation by a mob.

Expressing deep shock and sorrow over this appalling act in the civilized world, MHIP’s letter implores the NHRC to take immediate cognizance of the offense and ensure that justice is served. The incident has also drawn strong condemnation from the Meitei community in Mizoram, with the All Mizoram Manipur Association (AMMA) denouncing the inhumane act and calling for action against the culprits by the Manipur government.

In solidarity with the tribal community in Manipur, several civil society organizations in Mizoram have decided to stage state-wide demonstrations on July 25. The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), a prominent civil society and student body, spearheaded the decision. The demonstrations aim to protest against the atrocities inflicted on the tribal community during the ongoing ethnic violence, which began on May 3 with a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 150 lives have been lost, and numerous others have been injured, highlighting the urgency for collective action and efforts to restore peace and justice in the region. The committee coordinating the demonstrations urged households to hoist black flags as a symbol of protest, while appealing to government employees, students, and traders to join the movement for change and solidarity with the affected community.

As the situation remains tense and volatile, the voices of concern and demands for justice from MHIP, AMMA, CYMA, and other organizations are crucial in drawing attention to the gravity of the situation and seeking an end to violence and discrimination in Manipur.

Source: PTI