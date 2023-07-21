President Of Tripura Cricket Association Disqualified For Holding Office Of Profit

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 21, 2023: In a recent development, Tapan Lodh, the president of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), has been disqualified from his position on the grounds of holding an office of profit. The decision was announced by TCA Vice President Timir Chanda, who revealed that the apex council members unanimously reached this conclusion during a meeting held on July 19.

Tapan Lodh, in addition to his role as TCA president, also holds the position of a councillor in the Agartala Municipal Corporation. According to the state cricket body’s constitution, holding an office of profit while serving as the TCA president automatically triggers disqualification. As a result, the apex council directed the TCA officials to implement the resolution by formally communicating the decision and removing Lodh’s nameplate from the TCA president’s office.

In the wake of Lodh’s disqualification, the apex council has designated Timir Chanda, the vice president of TCA, to fulfill the president’s responsibilities until the election of a new president takes place. According to the TCA’s constitutional provisions, elections must be conducted within six months in the event of a resignation or disqualification of any apex council member.

Reacting to the disqualification, Tapan Lodh contested the apex council’s decision, asserting that they lack the authority to remove or disqualify him based on the office of profit issue. He clarified that he serves as a nominated councillor in the Agartala Municipal Corporation, without receiving any financial benefits from the AMC. Moreover, Lodh pointed out that the Supreme Court, in response to an appeal from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had permitted the exclusion of ‘public office’ from the list of offices of profit. He considered the council’s decision to be both illegal and unlawful, citing their lack of understanding regarding the latest interpretation of the term “office of profit.”

As the situation unfolds, the TCA will proceed to carry out the necessary procedures to appoint a new president within the stipulated timeframe, while Lodh continues to maintain his stance against the disqualification.