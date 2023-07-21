Silent Suffering: Manipur Authorities Fail to Act on Women-Related Violence, Condemns NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 21, 2023: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed frustration on Friday, revealing that she had reached out multiple times to authorities in Manipur in the last three months regarding incidents of violence against women, but received no response.

This comes in the wake of reports from some media outlets claiming that the commission had received a complaint on June 12 about an incident where two women were paraded naked on May 4 during the ethnic violence in the northeastern state. However, Sharma denied having received any such report and took suo motu cognizance of the incident after the video surfaced online on July 19.

Sharma clarified that her attempts to address women’s issues in Manipur had gone unanswered, despite reaching out three times. The NCW chairperson also shared copies of the letters sent to the state authorities regarding complaints of violence against women, written on May 18, May 29, and June 19.

The incident of the two women being paraded naked in the hills of Manipur has further intensified the already tense situation in the state, where ethnic violence has claimed more than 160 lives since May 3. The video of the distressing incident, which emerged on July 19 after the internet ban was lifted, led to widespread outrage. Following the video’s circulation, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The ethnic unrest in Manipur erupted when the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The state’s population comprises approximately 53% Meiteis, residing in the Imphal Valley, and 40% tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, mainly residing in the hill districts. The violence has sparked a nationwide concern over women’s safety and the need for prompt action in addressing the situation in Manipur.

Source: PTI