Tripura CM Launches 752 Smart Classrooms, Pledges Quality Education For Students

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 21, 2023: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, inaugurated 752 smart classrooms in government schools, aiming to elevate the state’s education quality and infrastructure.

Speaking at the event held in Agartala’s Umakanta Academy School organized by Samagra Shiksha and in association with Elementary Education department, the CM emphasized the government’s commitment to comprehensive development in education, health, and agriculture sectors.

Dr. Saha highlighted that education is a top priority area, and the government is dedicated to providing value-based, high-quality education to students. The introduction of smart classrooms is a significant digital leap to ignite students’ interest in studies and promote interactive learning.

Under the Vidyajyoti scheme, 100 schools have already been covered, and the government plans to add 25 more schools to this initiative. The CM stated that proactive steps are being taken to ensure quality education and high standards in all aspects.

Explaining the smart classroom initiative, Dr. Saha informed that the central government sanctioned 812 smart classrooms for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Out of these, 752 smart classes have been implemented in 744 Secondary and Higher Secondary schools and 8 primary schools. Each smart classroom costs around Rs 2.78 lakh.

The primary objective of the smart classrooms is to ignite students’ curiosity in studies, while also emphasizing the importance of updating teachers with the latest advancements in education to keep students well-informed.

Additionally, the Chief Minister disclosed the introduction of the HIRA model by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to bring the light of education to every corner of the state, from rural villages to urban cities. Both central and state governments are working collaboratively to achieve this noble goal.

Meanwhile, CM Dr Saha also released ‘Nipun’ handbook in the event.