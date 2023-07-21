Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Showcases Its Unique Agricultural & Handicraft Treasures At ‘Showcasing Tripura At Varanasi’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 21, 2023: In a bid to position itself as a favorable business destination, Tripura successfully organized the event “Showcasing Tripura at Varanasi” today. The event served as a platform to exhibit the renowned GI tagged organic Tripura Queen Pineapple, along with a diverse array of Agri Horti products, rich Handloom & Handicraft industry, Tourism, Rubber, and Bamboo produce.

Supported by seven departments of Tripura, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Tribal Welfare Department, Forest Department, Industry Department, Handloom and Handicraft, and Tourism Department, the event was executed by North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The event was graced by Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) – Stamp and Court Fees and Registration departments Ravindra Jaiswal, Mayor of Varanasi Ashok Tiwari and MLA Varanasi Cantonment Saurabh Srivastava along with several other senior officials from both Tripura and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest of the event, Tripura’s Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Power minister Ratan Lal Nath reaffirmed the state’s commitment to promoting local produce, artisans, and its overall essence. He emphasized the significance of GI certification in preserving and promoting traditional produce and products.

Highlighting the government’s focus, Nath stressed the need for India and the world to recognize Tripura’s potential in terms of abundant produce, product availability, and its geographical advantages. The state is actively encouraging innovation, food processing, and allied industries, while also making it more accessible and tourist-friendly.

Despite being small in size, Tripura’s natural resources have been strategically blessed by nature, with fruits and flowers thriving harmoniously amidst lush greenery, as Nath beautifully described.

The event received visitors from Uttar Pradesh and other states who were deeply impressed by the sweetness of Tripura’s pineapples and other fruits. Nath pointed out that increasing demand for fruits in the state, driven by a potential surge in tourist arrivals, would significantly benefit local farmers, aligning with the government’s overarching goal.

Managing Director of NERAMAC Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd) welcomed the attendees and shared the idea behind selecting Varanasi as the event’s location outside the North Eastern Region. The city’s rich heritage, vibrant handloom and handicraft industry, and its status as a significant cultural center and emerging commercial hub in the region made it an ideal choice.

The event featured a Buyer Seller meet, with over 50 buyers actively participating from various sectors, including agri-horti, tourism, perfume, handloom, and handicraft. The event’s most noteworthy outcome was the keen interest and intent displayed by these buyers to engage in business with Tripura, paving the way for future linkages and collaborations in the coming months.