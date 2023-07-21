Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Calls For Restoration Of Peace In Manipur Amid Crisis

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 21, 2023: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed the ongoing crisis in Manipur, urging collective efforts to bring back peace to the state. Speaking on the sidelines of a program, Sitharaman expressed deep concern over the serious and sensitive issue of women being disrobed and paraded, stating that the entire nation is hurt by such incidents.

Emphasizing the significance of restoring peace in Manipur, Sitharaman praised the state’s beauty and stressed the need for all communities to come together during this challenging phase. The recent incident has deeply affected everyone, and the lack of words to address the issue reflects the gravity of the situation.

#Manipur | Manipur must come out of the present crisis and all must make efforts to restore peace in the state, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.#NirmalaSitharaman #ManipurViolence #ethnicconflict #NortheastToday pic.twitter.com/BJsb272vbY — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) July 21, 2023

Acknowledging the efforts made by the authorities, Sitharaman informed that some arrests had already been made, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. She assured that stringent actions will be taken against those responsible for the heinous act.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks on the matter, Sitharaman reiterated the nation’s collective sense of shame over the incident. The entire country stands united in seeking justice and a return to peace in Manipur.

As the crisis continues to grip the state, Sitharaman’s call for unity and efforts to restore tranquility echoes the sentiments of the nation. The need for justice and resolution underscores the importance of addressing such incidents promptly and decisively to uphold peace and harmony in Manipur.