Young Woman’s Murder In Assam: Suspect Arrested

Guwahati, July 21, 2023: A shocking incident of abduction and murder unfolded in Hailakandi, where a 21-year-old man was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the heinous act against a 19-year-old woman, with whom he had a relationship.

The grim discovery of the mutilated body took place three days after the young woman had gone missing from Silchar town on July 15, leading to widespread outrage and sorrow. In response, an infuriated mob of hundreds of people in Silchar took to the streets, preventing the police from proceeding to the crematorium with the victim’s body. The agitated crowd resorted to stone-throwing and vandalizing police vehicles to express their anger and anguish.

Police superintendent Numal Mahatta confirmed that within a mere 24 hours of recovering the deceased’s remains, they successfully identified the primary suspect, Pinak Suklabaidya. Mahatta revealed that the victim and Suklabaidya were in a relationship and the preliminary investigation indicated that he committed the murder on July 15. The police took swift action, leading to his arrest on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, Suklabaidya, who resided in Bengaluru, met the young woman upon his return home on July 13. On the fateful day of the incident, he allegedly lured her 30 kilometers away from Silchar, where he subsequently strangled her. Following the gruesome act, he left the lifeless body in an under-construction building before fleeing to Guwahati.

Suklabaidya now faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 for murder, Section 364 for kidnapping, and Section 201 for attempting to destroy evidence related to the crime.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the region, and the arrest of the suspect provides some semblance of justice to the bereaved family and the outraged community. The authorities continue their efforts to ensure a fair investigation and a proper legal process in response to this horrifying act of violence.