Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress For Targeting Manipur, Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Defaming North East

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed deep dismay over the horrendous incident that occurred in Manipur. He assured that the perpetrators of the crime would face the full force of the law. However, he also raised concerns about the incident being politicized, as it took place on May 4, with the video being made viral just before the monsoon session of parliament.

In a press conference held in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma pointed out a disturbing pattern among so-called liberals, stating that the outrage seems to be limited only to incidents in the North East, while equally brutal crimes in other parts of the country are being ignored. He cited several instances of heinous crimes, such as murders, gang-rapes, and assaults, that received minimal attention from the opposition parties.

CM Sarma questioned the rationale behind targeting Manipur and the North East while similar crimes occur in other states without drawing the same level of scrutiny. He emphasized the need to condemn crimes wherever they occur but criticized the opposition for condemning an entire state or region based on a single incident.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma called out Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, challenging her to provide data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on rape incidents in her state during her tenure. He urged for a more focused and objective approach when dealing with such sensitive issues, refraining from using them as political weapons to defame specific regions or governments.

CM Sarma expressed his anger and outrage over the inhuman crime that took place in Manipur and reiterated the importance of filing a thorough charge sheet to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits. However, he urged against turning this incident into a tool for smearing an entire state and the North East as a whole.

The Chief Minister called for responsible conduct from all parties, urging them to address specific incidents without generalizing and tarnishing the image of Manipur or any other region. He invited the opposition to compare data from different states and reassess their approach before making unfounded claims and defaming any part of the nation.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need for unity in condemning such crimes and called upon the opposition to focus on the specifics of the incident rather than exploiting it for political gains.