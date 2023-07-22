Assam Government Collaborates With OTT Platform To Commemorate Lachit Barphukan’s 400th Birth Anniversary

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22, 2023: In a significant milestone, the Assam government has entered into an agreement with an OTT platform to showcase a short documentary film celebrating the life of the illustrious 16th-century Ahom general, Lachit Barphukan. The documentary was created in honor of his 400th birth anniversary, which was commemorated last year.

The official release stated that the Assam government took the initiative to produce a short film dedicated to the remarkable warrior, Lachit Barphukan, whose bravery and contributions have left a lasting impact on history. The film had its inaugural screening on November 25, 2022, during the grand 400th Birthday Anniversary Celebration of Lachit Barphukan at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

To ensure a wider audience can appreciate and connect with the essence of this inspiring film, the Assam Government decided to partner with an OTT platform for hosting it. By taking this step, Assam becomes the first state in India to utilize an OTT platform to reach a national audience, providing an innovative and far-reaching platform for showcasing their cultural heritage.

A senior official remarked that this collaboration marks a momentous occasion for Assam, opening the doors to even greater possibilities. Furthermore, the government plans to create similar short films on diverse subjects such as Bihu Celebration and the 200 years of Assam Tea, which will also be made available on one of the leading OTT Platforms in the country.

Emphasizing the significance of reaching out to the burgeoning OTT subscriber base in India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his vision of presenting Assam’s rich historical and cultural heritage to this new-age audience. With India boasting nearly 45 crore OTT subscribers as compared to 15 crore television sets, leveraging these platforms holds great potential for showcasing Assam’s unique legacy.

Proud of the accomplishment, the Chief Minister expressed his joy at witnessing a documentary on the iconic Assamese warrior, Lachit Barphukan, being featured on one of the country’s largest OTT platforms. Notably, this documentary is also the first-ever Hindi language film dedicated to this revered historical figure, further solidifying its significance.

This extraordinary endeavor by the Assam government represents a step forward in leveraging modern media platforms to preserve and share the cultural heritage of the state with a diverse and nationwide audience.