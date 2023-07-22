Assam Government’s Bold Move: Ministers & Officials To Stay In Villages To Ensure Last Mile Delivery Of Projects

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22, 2023: In a pioneering move, the Assam government has taken a significant step to ensure the effective delivery of government projects to the grassroots level. Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and selected top government officials will embark on a unique two-week immersion program in villages across the state during the upcoming month of September.

The decision was reached during a state cabinet meeting held on Friday, with the objective of confirming the successful implementation of welfare-oriented schemes, akin to those initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. The state government is currently executing fifteen such projects, including schemes like old-age pensions, Arunodaya, ration cards, and Ayushman Bharat. The government aims to assess whether every eligible beneficiary is receiving the intended benefits.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself will lead by example and visit some villages during the program. All cabinet ministers will stay in village areas for 15 days, while 5000 selected government officers will spend three days in villages. MPs and MLAs will also be stationed in villages for a period of seven days as part of this comprehensive endeavor.

During their stay, the officials and representatives will thoroughly examine the list of beneficiaries and ensure that government projects reach each deserving individual. They will particularly focus on verifying the accessibility of benefits from the Arunodaya scheme, which offers free medical services worth Rs 5 lakh to those earning less than Rs 4 lakh per year, along with the provision of ration cards.

Additionally, the officials will evaluate the infrastructure and facilities available in villages, such as the availability of desk-benches and electricity in primary schools. They will also inspect road projects that have been sanctioned by the state government to ensure their effective execution in rural areas.

The Chief Minister emphasized that everyone, including officials and representatives, will have to stay in the villages overnight to immerse themselves fully in the experience. The valuable insights and first-hand knowledge gained during this period will inform the government’s future plans and decisions regarding village development.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma extended an open invitation to opposition MPs and MLAs to join this initiative, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in driving progress for the state.

This proactive move by the Assam government reflects its commitment to ensure transparency and accountability in delivering crucial services to the people at the grassroots level. By actively engaging with the communities, the government aims to bridge the gap between projects and beneficiaries, making a significant impact on the lives of its citizens.