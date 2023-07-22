Assam Rifles Launches Free Coaching Center In Aizawl For Underprivileged Students Pursuing Medical & Engineering Exams

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22, 2023: In a heartwarming initiative, Assam Rifles made a significant announcement on Friday, revealing their plans to establish a tuition center in Aizawl catering to 30 deserving students from underprivileged financial backgrounds.

The primary goal of this noble endeavor is to prepare these students for their medical and engineering entrance examinations, paving the way for a brighter future.

Inspector General V K Nambiar expressed his enthusiasm for the project during a press conference. Along with free coaching, the Assam Rifles also pledged to offer free accommodation to the selected students. This thoughtful gesture aims to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the students’ pursuit of their dreams.

The project is scheduled to take flight in September, and to ensure the best possible education for the students, accomplished tutors will be brought in from various locations beyond the state’s borders. This move showcases the organization’s dedication to providing top-quality education to the youth in the region.

The selection process will be thorough, with the focus on identifying thirty meritorious students who hail from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. By providing them with the necessary coaching, the initiative aims to level the playing field and offer these promising young minds an opportunity to excel in their medical and engineering entrance exams.

While the exact details of the program, including the eligibility criteria, are yet to be finalized, Inspector General Nambiar reassured that all necessary arrangements will be worked out before the scheduled launch in September. The success of the initial batch will determine the program’s continuation for subsequent batches, indicating the organization’s commitment to the long-term impact of this benevolent project.

Overall, this initiative by Assam Rifles is a shining example of how collective efforts can uplift communities and empower the next generation. As the launch date approaches, many eagerly await the positive transformation this coaching center will bring to the lives of these ambitious students in Aizawl.