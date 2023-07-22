Fifth Arrest Made In Manipur Mob Assault Case On Tribal Women

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 22, 2023: Manipur Police has made a fifth arrest in connection with the appalling incident that occurred on May 4, where two tribal women were paraded in Kangpokpi district of the state. According to officials, the women were subjected to sexual assault before being released by the mob. The shocking 26-second video capturing the incident surfaced on Wednesday, triggering nationwide outrage.

Among the four individuals previously arrested on Thursday, one man was identified as part of the mob that paraded the women in B. Phainom village. He was caught on video dragging one of the victims. The incident has received widespread condemnation from all quarters, reflecting the gravity of the crime.

The swift action taken by Manipur Police in apprehending those involved demonstrates the seriousness with which the authorities are treating this appalling act of violence. The arrests seek to bring justice to the victims and serve as a stern warning to those who perpetrate such heinous crimes.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, especially vulnerable communities, and preventing such horrific incidents in the future. The arrest of the fifth person represents a significant step forward in seeking accountability and upholding the rule of law in Manipur.