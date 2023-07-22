Fire Erupts At ONGC Rig In Assam’s Sivasagar District, Swiftly Contained

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22, 2023: A fire incident took place on Friday at one of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s (ONGC) rigs in the Geleky area of Sivasagar district, Assam. Fortunately, prompt action by the company’s emergency response team led to the rapid extinguishing of the fire, resulting in no reported injuries.

The incident took place around 1450 hrs, as stated by ONGC in an official statement. The company confirmed that no personnel from ONGC or its business partner were harmed during the incident.

Immediately upon the outbreak of the fire, ONGC activated its emergency response protocols, and their fire tenders swiftly rushed to the site to combat the blaze. Thanks to the efficient response from the ONGC Assam Asset firefighting team, the fire was promptly brought under control, ensuring the safety of all personnel and preventing any loss of life or injuries.

By 16:17 hrs, the fire had been successfully contained. Despite this, the ONGC firefighting team remained vigilant and continued cooling operations at the site. Presently, the wellsite is secured and under the constant observation of experts to ensure no further incidents occur.

The quick and effective action taken by ONGC in handling this situation underscores their commitment to safety and emergency preparedness. Thankfully, the incident was successfully managed, averting any potential major consequences and preserving the wellsite’s integrity.(PTI)