Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Presides Over Grand Unveiling Of 132nd Durand Football Tournament Trophies In Shillong

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22, 2023: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma graces the momentous unveiling of the 132nd Durand Football Tournament’s iconic trophies at the State Convention Centre in Shillong on Friday, July 21.

Excitement mounts as the 132nd Durand Football Tournament gears up to take place from August 3 to September 3, 2023. The event, under the patronage of the Durand Football Tournament Society and led by the three Service Chiefs, promises to be a sporting spectacle.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, commends the rich sporting culture of the northeastern region. This year’s tournament marks a significant milestone for Meghalaya as the Shillong Lajong Football Club participates in the prestigious Durand Cup for the very first time. In a fitting tribute, the three trophies are unveiled in Shillong, adding to the city’s fervor and enthusiasm for the tournament.

The three coveted trophies – the Durand Cup Trophy and the Shimla Trophy (both rolling trophies) and the President’s Cup (a perpetual keepsake) – embark on a grand tour of the city. The procession is met with applause and excitement from the people of Shillong, who eagerly embrace the sporting spirit.

The tour culminates in a vibrant celebration at Khyndailad, featuring captivating musical performances by a local band and the Army’s Jazz band. The presence of the Shillong Lajong Football Club players adds to the festive ambiance, receiving an enthusiastic reception from the event’s attendees.

Marking the club’s debut, Shillong Lajong’s first match will be held on the evening of August 4, 2023, against Northeast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, as stated in a press release.

The journey of the three Durand trophies began on June 30, 2023, from Delhi, with a joint flag-off by General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhary, Chief of Air Staff, and Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF). The tour encompasses 15 cities, including Dehradun, Udhampur, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Karwar, Ezhimala, Kochi, Bengaluru, Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Shillong, Kathmandu, and Dhaka.

This edition of the Durand Cup promises to be grander than ever with 24 participating teams, an increase from the previous 20. The presence of all 12 Indian Super League (ISL) sides adds to the excitement, and the finals are scheduled to be held in Kolkata.

In a remarkable move, service teams from neighboring countries Bangladesh and Nepal will also participate, making this legendary tournament even more inclusive and prestigious.