Meghalaya Women’s Commission Demands Swift Action Over Manipur Incident

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 22, 2023: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women has strongly urged the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate and decisive action against those responsible for the deplorable incident of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state. The commission also called upon the authorities in Manipur to ensure that all victims of the ethnic clash receive the necessary assistance and rehabilitation.

In a powerful statement, the women’s commission emphasized that such acts of human depravity threaten the dignity and safety of every woman and child in the nation. They vehemently declared that any attack on a woman’s modesty is entirely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

Expressing profound sorrow over this gross violation of human rights, particularly targeting minorities and vulnerable communities, the commission voiced its deep concern and sadness.

The incident has sparked outrage across the country, prompting the Manipur Police to arrest the fifth accused linked to the distressing video that emerged on July 19, portraying two women being paraded naked by a mob in the strife-torn state.

The women’s body expressed gratitude to the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the matter and addressing the issue promptly.

The Supreme Court, profoundly disturbed by the video of the incident, emphasized that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is entirely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. In response, the court directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate and comprehensive remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive measures and report back on the actions taken.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes since May 3, involving the majority Meitei community concentrated in the Imphal valley and the tribal Kukis inhabiting the hills. This unrest has led to over 160 casualties and numerous injuries. The violence ensued when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meghalaya Women’s Commission’s call for swift and resolute action reflects the nation’s collective demand for justice, peace, and protection of every citizen’s fundamental rights. As the authorities respond to this disturbing incident, the focus remains on fostering harmony and inclusivity, promoting dialogue, and ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their background or identity.