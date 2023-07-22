Outcry In Manipur: Eminent Personalities Denounce Horrific Incident, Call For Strict Punishment

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 22, 2023: Prominent figures in Manipur have united in denouncing the heinous incident of two women being paraded naked, a video of which has gone viral on social media, triggering nationwide outrage. Eminent personalities from various fields, including a filmmaker, musician, academician, and entrepreneur, have unequivocally condemned the act as “barbaric, shameful, and against the human race.” They are demanding the “strictest” punishment for the culprits involved in this shocking crime.

Haobam Paban Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker, expressed his profound shock over the barbarity of the incident, stating that he had never imagined such a heinous crime being committed by his people. Reflecting on the ongoing violence in the state since May 3, Kumar emphasized the urgency of putting an end to the senseless bloodshed, stressing that violence has no place in society.

Renowned folk musician and singer, Guru Rewben Mashangva, lamented the painful and shameful nature of the incident. He questioned how the mob could resort to such brutal actions against women, urging the communities involved to resolve their conflicts like warriors rather than inflicting harm on innocent women.

Prof. Angom Dilip Kumar Singh of Manipur University expressed outrage and sorrow over the incident, calling for the swift punishment of the perpetrators in accordance with the law. He highlighted that this particular incident is just one of many gruesome attacks on people’s modesty, with several other disturbing videos circulating through various means, despite internet bans.

Entrepreneur Yaikhomba Ningthemcha condemned the incident as wrong and highly condemnable, regardless of the communities involved. He expressed concern over the prolonged silence and lack of action during the 77 days of clashes in Manipur, urging political parties and civil society groups to take the initiative in addressing the ongoing violence. Ningthemcha emphasized the need to focus on stopping the violence and promoting dialogue among all stakeholders.