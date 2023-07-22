Tripura Police Nabs West Bengal’s Thieves Including 5 Women At Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 22, 2023: Incidents of theft in Tripura have taken a new turn with the involvement of women from outside the state. Dharmanagar residents were witness to such a daring act when a group of women stole gold ornaments from a jewelry store and executed the heist on Friday.

According to reports, on Saturday morning, three female customers visited Rajan Jewelers located on Vivekananda Road in Dharmanagar. Pretending to be interested buyers, they asked one of the jewelers’ employees to show them various types of bracelets.

The employee obligingly displayed the bracelets, and after examining them, the women suddenly claimed they had no money and swiftly exited the shop. The jeweler’s suspicion was immediately aroused by this behavior.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage and taking stock of their inventory, the jewelers confirmed their worst fears – two valuable bracelets had been stealthily stolen by the trio of women. Promptly, they reported the incident to the Dharmanagar police station, seeking swift action to apprehend the culprits.

A rigorous search operation was initiated across the entire city, but the elusive thieves remained untraceable. The police, determined to solve the case, launched a meticulous investigation, which ultimately led them to Shakuntala Road in the capital, Agartala.

In a significant breakthrough, the police succeeded in arresting five women and three men allegedly involved in the theft case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Swapan Mandal, Chanchal Ghosh, Shafiqul Sahazil, Sundhan Das, Taapsee Das, Rosyka Das, Belu Das, and Morjinav Bibi. All of them hail from West Bengal.

Currently, the police are conducting thorough interrogations to extract vital information about the incident and any potential connections to other criminal activities. During the arrest, the police seized two stolen gold chains, six earrings, a bracelet, and a sum of Rs 9,900 in cash from the suspects. Additionally, a vehicle from West Bengal, believed to be used in the crime, was also confiscated.

The authorities are determined to bring the accused to justice and ensure the safety and security of the citizens. The recovered items and evidence will play a crucial role in the legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.