Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Aid In Fast-Tracking Crucial Infrastructure Projects

Guwahati, July 24, 2023: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a productive meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (RTH) Nitin Gadkari on Monday seeking his invaluable assistance in accelerating critical infrastructure projects in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma presented a list of key infrastructure projects that require expeditious attention. The projects include the construction of an underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, the development of the Guwahati Ring Road, the establishment of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and the four-laning of various national highway stretches across the northeastern state.

In a statement issued by the Assam government, it was emphasized that Chief Minister Sarma earnestly sought Union Minister Gadkari’s support to ensure the swift progress of these crucial ventures that are vital for the region’s growth and development.

The Union Minister wholeheartedly assured Chief Minister Sarma of the Ministry’s full cooperation and support in advancing these significant infrastructure projects in Assam. The collaboration between the state and the central government is poised to accelerate progress and bring about transformative changes in the region’s transportation and connectivity.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to his Twitter handle, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the enriching discussion with Union Minister Gadkari. He reiterated the projects that were put forth during the meeting, reaffirming their significance for the state’s development. The Chief Minister expressed his optimism that with the Union Minister’s support, these infrastructure initiatives will be fast-tracked to benefit the people of Assam.

The meeting reflects the commitment of both the Assam government and the central administration to collaborate and propel the state’s infrastructural growth, bringing prosperity and enhanced connectivity to the people of Assam.

