Manipur: Inaugural Goods Train Reaches Khongsang Railway Station, Promising Relief Amid Ongoing Violence

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 24, 2023: The first goods train carrying essential commodities reached Khongsang Railway Station in Manipur’s Tamenglong district from Guwahati on Monday, offering hope and relief to the violence-hit northeastern state. The initiative, a joint effort by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and the state’s transport department, aims to address the scarcity of essential items caused by the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.

Delighted by the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his gratitude on Twitter. He recognized the immense potential this development holds for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities, fostering industrial growth, enhancing trade, and ultimately elevating the overall quality of life. Chief Minister Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his instrumental role in advancing the state’s economic prospects through this monumental initiative.

The Khongsang Railway Station, commissioned in 2022 as part of the Jiribam Imphal new line project, had its operations suspended due to the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3. However, during his visit to Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that a temporary railway station at Khongsang would be operational within a few days, facilitating the movement of people and transportation of goods.

Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, stated that a marketing inspector has been specially appointed in Imphal to assist Manipur-based traders in booking commodities through railways. This dedicated official will be available round-the-clock to address any queries from traders. All Manipur-based traders can now book essential commodities at Khongsang station daily, from 6 am to 4 pm.

Moreover, recognizing the unique circumstances in the state, NFR has allowed piecemeal booking of wagons for Manipur for the time being. This special provision has already enabled the booking of onions from Maharashtra, potatoes from West Bengal, and FMCG products from Assam to cater to the needs of the state.

The initiatives taken by NFR are expected to provide significant assistance to the people of Manipur amid the ongoing conflict and scarcity of resources.