Meghalaya CM Sends Heartfelt Birthday Greetings To MP Agatha Sangma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 24, 2023: Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, conveyed warm and heartfelt birthday wishes to his dear sister, Agatha Sangma, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP). Recognizing Agatha’s unwavering support and guidance, Conrad Sangma praised her as an inspiring figure dedicated to public service. He commended her unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life, which has made her a beloved leader in Meghalaya.

Wishing Hon’ble Lok Sabha MP and my dear sister, Smti. Agatha Sangma a blessed birthday. Her mother-like nature and her passion to serve the people is reflected in everything she does. I pray God blesses her in all her endeavours. pic.twitter.com/MVnsjmkuQT — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 24, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Conrad wrote, “Her motherly nature and passion for serving the people are evident in all her endeavors. I pray for blessings in all her future undertakings.”

Agatha Sangma, a prominent political figure in Meghalaya and a member of the National People’s Party, is celebrating her 43rd birthday on this special occasion. Throughout her political career, she has served as an MP and held significant ministerial positions in the government. Agatha’s strong leadership and commitment to the welfare of the people have left a lasting impact on the development of Meghalaya.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Agatha Sangma contested as the National People’s Party candidate and secured a victory in the Tura constituency. She faced formidable competitors, including Rikman G. Momin of the BJP and the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, CM Mukul Sangma from the INC.

Born on July 24, 1980, in Delhi, Agatha is the daughter of the late P. A. Sangma, who was a renowned figure as the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Soradini K. Sangma. The rich political legacy of her family has undoubtedly influenced Agatha’s path in public service and her dedication to the progress and prosperity of Meghalaya.