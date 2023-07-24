‘Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana’: CM Dr Manik Saha Directs Swift Approval For State Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 24, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, emphasized the need for expediting state projects awaiting clearance from the central government. During a review meeting of the ‘Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojona’ held at the Secretariat on Monday, he directed officials to maintain regular contact with the concerned central ministry to obtain necessary approvals.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure development in various sectors like education, health, and public works in the state. Allocating funds in the state budget for the current financial year, the government aims to enhance infrastructure across various departments. To ensure timely implementation of these projects, he urged concerned departments to review progress regularly.

“The officials should keep constant communication with the concerned central ministry to secure approvals for all state projects that have been sent for clearance,” Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said.

During the meeting, Abhishek Chandra, Secretary of the Planning and Coordination Department, presented an update on the progress of the ‘Subarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojona,’ which was launched during the 2022-23 financial year. The project, spanning from 2022-23 to 2024-25, aims to promote infrastructural development with a total budget of Rs 1000 crores. In the previous financial year, Rs 621.12 crore was already expended for this initiative, and for the current financial year 2023-24, Rs 209.67 crore has been allocated for infrastructural development in various departments.

Various projects under this scheme include the establishment of an Infectious Disease Treatment Center at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital (estimated cost: Rs 55 crore), construction of a science building at Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya in Udaipur (cost: Rs 40 crore), new office building for Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat (estimated cost: Rs 3.5 crore), construction of youth hostels in Kailashahar and Udaipur (budget: Rs 25 crore), and setting up of 31 mobile common service centers, among others.

In addition to the budgeted projects, the Secretary informed that 21 additional works, amounting to Rs 64 crore, will also be implemented under the Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana in the current financial year.

The review meeting saw the presence of Finance Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Chief Minister’s Secretary PK Chakraborty, and other high-ranking officials.