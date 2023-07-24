Tripura MLA Kishor Barman Resigns From BJP’s Organizational Post, Cites ‘One Person One Post’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 24, 2023: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election and Bye-polls in the state, the Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and MLA Kishor Barman, has taken a principled step by resigning from his position. Citing the party’s policy of ‘One person, one post,’ Barman tendered his resignation, adhering to the party’s ideals.

In a letter addressed to the Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Barman highlighted his journey within the party. He mentioned that he was released from the post of General Secretary of BJP West Bengal Pradesh by the National BJP President, JP Nadda, on 8th July 2021. Subsequently, he served as the General Secretary under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and later Rajib Bhattacharya. He expressed his gratitude for the honor of being nominated as a candidate from the 21-Nalchar constituency in the 2023 assembly elections, and with the support of the people, he became an MLA.

Adhering to the principle of ‘One person, one post,’ which advocates against holding multiple positions simultaneously, Barman, as a loyal party member, expressed his desire to be relieved from the post of BJP Tripura State General Secretary. He humbly requested the party leadership to accept his resignation.

Discussing his decision with reporters, Kishor Barman emphasized that he resigned from his post due to being an MLA and in accordance with the BJP’s principles. He clarified that he had been in discussions with senior party leaders for several days, and after receiving their approval, he proceeded with his resignation.

When questioned about the potential change of BJP state president, Barman stated that he currently has no information on the matter. He expressed confidence that the party would address such issues appropriately and make necessary decisions.

Barman’s resignation reflects the commitment of BJP members to uphold the party’s core principles and policies, even if it means stepping down from prominent positions. As the state gears up for the upcoming elections, the party leadership will carefully consider the implications of this resignation while striving to maintain its unity and focus on their electoral goals.